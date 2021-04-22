Senate Approves Foreign Loans For Federal, State Governments

The senate has aproved $1.5 billion and 995 million euro external loans for federal and state governors

The senate approved the loans, after considering the report of its local and foreign debts committee on the external borrowing plans of federal government

The 995 million loan is to be used for agricultural mechanization in 774 local government areas

The $1.5 billion loan is to finance critical infrastructural projects, due to the harsh effect of covid 19 pandemic

The $1.5 bilion loan is provided jointly by the international monetary fund, the world bank, african development bank and export/import bank of Brazil

