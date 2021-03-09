Security Beefed Up At Airports, After Attack At Kaduna Airport

Security has been beefed up at major airports, particularly in the North, following attack by suspected kidnappers on the staff quarters in Kaduna airport

Managing director of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu, stated this while appearing before the senate committee on aviation

Yadudu says that FAAN is working with security agencies to secure lives and equipments at airports in the country

He, however, insists that Kaduna airport will not be shut down due to the attack

The gunmen during the attack on Thursday night, abducted eleven persons, including staff of aviation agencies

A staff of National Airspace Management Agency and his entire family were taken away by the gunmen during the attack

Troops from a nearby army barracks prevented the gunmen from taking away more people from the airport’s staff quarters

