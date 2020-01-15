Security Barricade Imo Govt House, Ahead Of New Gov Inauguration

Home Security Barricade Imo Govt House, Ahead Of New Gov Inauguration

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Security Barricade Imo Govt House, Ahead Of New Gov Inauguration

Security forces had barricaded the imo state government house, Owerri, ahead of the inauguration of the new governor, Hope Uzodinma later today.

Uzodinma became the new governor, following the sack of the incumbent governor, Emeka Ihedioha by the supreme court on Tuesday evening.

The apex court delivering its ruling on a petition on the Imo State governorship poll, orders the APC governorship candidate to be sworn in immediately as the new governor.

It also directs the independent national electoral commission (INEC) to immediately withdraw the certificate of return it issued to the incumbent governor as the winner of the disputed poll.

Meanwhile, the PDP has expressed shock at the supreme court sack of its candidate, Emeka Ihedioha as the Imo State Governor

The party in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, it still at loss over the logic of the apex court in declaring  the APC candidate, Hope Uzindinma as the new governor

Ologbodinyan demand to know why Uzindinma who came fourth in the march 2019 governorship poll with 96,458 votes will be declared winner ahead of the PDP candidate who scored 276,404 ..

 

READ ALSO]FG Declares Amotekun Illegal

 

 

 

 

 

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account