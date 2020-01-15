Security Barricade Imo Govt House, Ahead Of New Gov Inauguration

Security forces had barricaded the imo state government house, Owerri, ahead of the inauguration of the new governor, Hope Uzodinma later today.

Uzodinma became the new governor, following the sack of the incumbent governor, Emeka Ihedioha by the supreme court on Tuesday evening.

The apex court delivering its ruling on a petition on the Imo State governorship poll, orders the APC governorship candidate to be sworn in immediately as the new governor.

It also directs the independent national electoral commission (INEC) to immediately withdraw the certificate of return it issued to the incumbent governor as the winner of the disputed poll.

Meanwhile, the PDP has expressed shock at the supreme court sack of its candidate, Emeka Ihedioha as the Imo State Governor

The party in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, it still at loss over the logic of the apex court in declaring the APC candidate, Hope Uzindinma as the new governor

Ologbodinyan demand to know why Uzindinma who came fourth in the march 2019 governorship poll with 96,458 votes will be declared winner ahead of the PDP candidate who scored 276,404 ..

