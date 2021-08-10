Secondus: PDP Govs In Marathon Meeting

The PDP state governors are continuing their meeting in Abuja today, to reach an acceptable deal on the crisis in the party’s national working committee

The governors, who met for five hours on Monday in Abuja, will today meet with the committee set up by the board of trustees to explore ways of resolving the crisis, head of the national convention

The PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus who attended the Monday’s meeting told newsmen that he will not resign as the PDP chairman

Before attending the meeting, Secondus had vowed to remain as national chairman, challenging those calling for his removal to state his offences

Also on Monday, the minority leader in the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, dismissed a report that the house caucus asked Secondus to resign, describing the position as ridiculous

Meanwhile, nine members out of 19 in the national working committee on Monday demanded the removal of Secondus from office\

