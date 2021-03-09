Search Underway For Abducted Passengers On Ibadan-Ife Road

Search has been intensified for the two persons abducted by gunmen aboard a passenger bus, on Saturday along Ibadan-Ife expressway in Osun State

The search is being undertaken by the OPC, hunters, joint security task force and police tactical team in the some of the forests on the expressway

Two persons, including the driver of the bus and a passenger were taken away by the gunmen at a spot before Egbu village, near Ikire at 7m pm

Policemen at a nearby checkpoint engaged the gunmen in a gunfight, forcing them from abducting more passengers from the bus

The search party on Sunday, were said to have stumbled on a camp of the suspected kidnappers in the forest Three of the suspected kidnappers, Sule Sule, Musa Nuhu and Bashiru Aliu, had been arrested by the police

