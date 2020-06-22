Saudi Arabia Lifts Covid 19 Curfew

Saudi Arabia has lifted its nationwide curfew but says other restrictions will remain.

Authorities say all economic and commercial activities will resume, but bans on international travel and religious pilgrimages will not change.

The kingdom has not yet made any announcements about the annual hajj pilgrimage, beginning in late July.

Several countries, including Malaysia and Indonesia, have said they will not allow their nationals to attend.

Saudi Arabia has recorded almost 155,000 infections and 1,230 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. But the number has increased in recent days

Some Anti-Covid 19 measures have already been lifted, with tens of thousands of mosques – including the prophet’s mosque in the city of medina – reopening last month.

Around 1,500 mosques in mecca followed suit from Sunday

