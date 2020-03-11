Sanusi Heads To Court To Challenge Deposition And Banishment

The immediate past Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, is heading to court to challenge his deposition and banishment by Kano State government

Sanusi after his deposition was evicted from his palace and banished to exile in Nasarawa State

Head of his legal team, Abubakar Mahmoud, says the deposed emir had instructed them to approach courts on the issues

Mahmoud says that his team will challenge what he calls the archaic practice of banishing of deposed emir in the north, and the deposition of Sanusi

He adds that his team had written to the inspector general of police and director general of the department of security service to effect the release of Sanusi latest today

If Sanusi is not release today, the legal team threatens to initiate a litigation to enforce his release

The deposed emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi has been moved from his new abode at loko in Nasarawa state to a new location.

He departed his new home in Loko and was airlifted to a new destination in the state.

Top officials of Nasarawa state government says the deposed emir was being moved to a more befitting place in awe local government area.

Sanusi had arrived at his new abode in Loko in the early hours of Tuesday to begin his new life in exile.

The traditional ruler of Loko says the deposed emir arrived his palace at 3 am.

Meanwhile, the deposed emir has said that he regards his dethronement by Kano State government as an act of god.

Sanusi in a four-minute video clip released early hours of Tuesday, says he left the throne as a fulfilled and happy man.

According to him, everything has a beginning and end, adding that the throne of an emir is not permanent, or he would not have been the emir of Kano.

He asks people of Kano to accept any person who succeeds him, so he can end well.

