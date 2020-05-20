Sallah: Kano Deployes Sharia Police To Monitor Eid Prayers

Hisbah policemen are to be deployed to Eid-ground and major mosques in Kano state on the Sallah day, to ensure that worshippers comply with Covid 19 protocol.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, had Okayed the holding of Eid-prayers during the Eid el fitri celebration, after reviewing the extended covid 19 lockdown imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

Information commissioner, Mohammed Garba, told newsmen after a meeting of the governor with religious leaders on Monday night, all worshipers attending Eid prayers must wear face mask.

Garba also says that organizers of the prayers must ensure worshippers maintain social distancing and sanitize the hands before entering the praying grounds and mosques.

The commissioner also announces the relaxation of the lockdown on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10 am and 2 pm.

READ ALSO]Four Youths Smuggled In Food Truck, Arrested In Abeokuta

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter