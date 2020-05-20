Sallah: Kano Deployes Sharia Police To Monitor Eid Prayers

Home Sallah: Kano Deployes Sharia Police To Monitor Eid Prayers

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, , , , 0

Hisbah policemen are to be deployed to Eid-ground and major mosques in Kano state on the Sallah day, to ensure that worshippers comply with Covid 19 protocol.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, had Okayed the holding of Eid-prayers during the Eid el fitri celebration, after reviewing the extended covid 19 lockdown imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

Information commissioner, Mohammed Garba, told newsmen after a meeting of the governor with religious leaders on Monday night, all worshipers attending Eid prayers must wear face mask.

Garba also says that organizers of the prayers must ensure worshippers maintain social distancing and sanitize the hands before entering the praying grounds and mosques.

The commissioner also announces the relaxation of the lockdown on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10 am and 2 pm.

 

READ ALSO]Four Youths Smuggled In Food Truck, Arrested In Abeokuta

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
May 2020
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account