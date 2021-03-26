Sale Of 2021/22 Utme Forms Begins April 8

UTME will hold in May - JAMB

The registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the direct entry admission, will begin by April 8

Jamb spokesman, Doctor Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Wednesday, says the registration exercise will end by May 15 at 700 centres nationwide

The UTME, according to him, will take place between June 5 and June 19

The mock UTME is scheduled to hold on April 30, and candidate’s interest dare advised to register for it before April 24

Benjamin puts the registration fee for UTME at N3,500, and N500 for recommended reading text All prospective candidates were also asked to obtain the National Identity Number (NIN) to be eligible for the examination

