Saka Says He Is Still Open To Nigeria and UK

Arsenal FC starlet, Bukayo Saka says he is open to representing both Nigeria and England.

However, the 18-year-old player admitted that he is yet to make up his mind on the country of his choice.

This comes after Nigeria football federation made it clear that they will not beg Saka, or any player to represent the super eagles.

Born in England, Saka is of Nigerian descent and he has represented the European country at under-16, under-17, and under-18 and under-19 level.

Saka speaking on Sky Sports, says he is happy to represent England at youth level, but also proud of his Nigerian heritage.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter