Saka Says He Is Still Open To Nigeria and UK

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , SPORT, 0
Saka Says He Is Still Open To Nigeria and UK

Arsenal FC starlet, Bukayo Saka says he is open to representing both Nigeria and England.

However, the 18-year-old player admitted that he is yet to make up his mind on the country of his choice.

This comes after Nigeria football federation made it clear that they will not beg Saka, or any player to represent the super eagles.

Born in England, Saka is of Nigerian descent and he has represented the European country at under-16, under-17, and under-18 and under-19 level.

Saka speaking on Sky Sports, says he is happy to represent England at youth level, but also proud of his Nigerian heritage.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
July 2020
SMTWTFS
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930 

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account