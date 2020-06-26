Members of the dissolved APC national working committee says they are consulting on the next line of action they will adopt to challenge the dissolution

Acting chairman of the sacked committee, Hillard Etta and national secretary, Waziri Bulama, in a joint statement says the ongoing consultation is with their lawyers and major stakeholders

They ask APC members to be calm and await the outcome of the consultations

But the sacked committee insists that former factional acting national chairman, Victor Giadom, lacked the powers to convene a meeting of national executive council which sacked them

They also say that the meeting violated the constitution of APC, which requires a 14-day notice to convene such a meeting

Earlier the national working committee had been dissolved at the meeting of the party’s national executive council in Abuja.

In its place, Governor Mai Buni of Yobe state was appointed as chairman of APC caretaker committee, and to head the APC extraordinary national convention.

The dissolution of the national working committee was based on the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari, who presided over the meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Also, the meeting ordered the withdrawal of all litigations on the leadership crisis in courts, while the caretaker committee will ratify the Edo State APC governorship primaries won by Pastor Osagie Osaze Iyamu.

The meeting later ratified the primaries and the election of Osaze Iyamu as the party’s candidate for the Edo State governorship poll.

The factional acting national chairman, Victor Giadom who convened the meeting announces the decisions during the meeting

YOU CAN ALSO READ

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter