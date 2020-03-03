S/West PDP Suspends Ogun Factional Chairman, Bayo Dayo

The south west PDP has backed the suspension of Ogun State PDP factional chairman, Chief Bayo Dayo from the party for anti-party activities

PDP Vice Chairman, Doctor Eddy Olafeso, announces the decision at the end of a meeting of the party in Akure, the Ondo State capital

He says the decision, followed the recommendation of the Ogun state PDP secretary, Semiu Sodipo, and other nine members of the state executive committee

Olafeso says the recommendation for the suspension of Dayo from the party will be forwarded to the PDP national working committee, for final approval and implementation

The defection of Sodipo and nine other members of the Ogun State executive committee had left Dayo as the only member of the committee

In retaliation, Dayo exercising his power as the exco chairman had suspended Sodipo and other members of the exco who pledged their loyalty from Senator Buruji Kashamu to the PDP national working committee

The Ogun State PDP has been engulfed in crisis for more than a decade, costing them the 2011, 2015 and 2019 governorship polls and other elective posts.

READ ALSO]Dangote Fertilizer Plant Operational In May

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter