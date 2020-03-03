S/West PDP Suspends Ogun Factional Chairman, Bayo Dayo

Home S/West PDP Suspends Ogun Factional Chairman, Bayo Dayo

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Ogun PDP Crisis Not Yet Over, As Kasamu Faction Sacks Sodipo

The south west PDP has backed the suspension of Ogun State PDP factional chairman, Chief Bayo Dayo from the party for anti-party activities

PDP Vice Chairman, Doctor Eddy Olafeso, announces the decision at the end of a meeting of the party in Akure, the Ondo State capital

He says the decision, followed the recommendation of the Ogun state PDP secretary, Semiu Sodipo, and other nine members of the state executive committee

Olafeso says the recommendation for the suspension of Dayo from the party will be forwarded to the PDP national working committee, for final approval and implementation

The defection of Sodipo and nine other members of the Ogun State executive committee had left Dayo as the only member of the committee

In retaliation, Dayo exercising his power as the exco chairman had suspended Sodipo and other members of the exco who pledged their loyalty from Senator Buruji Kashamu to the PDP national working committee

The Ogun State PDP has been engulfed in crisis for more than a decade, costing them the 2011, 2015 and 2019 governorship polls and other elective posts.

 

READ ALSO]Dangote Fertilizer Plant Operational In May

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account