S/West Leaders Meet with Buhari Delegation in Lagos

South west leaders, including state governors, top traditional rulers and federal officials have demanded the restructuring of the country, as well as its security architecture in the wake of the violent Endsars protests

They also want more policemen deployed to the region, and the review of the continued closure of Nigeria’s land borders

The demands are part of 13 point raised in the communique issued at the end of their meeting with federal government delegation, led by the chief of staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari at the Lagos State house in Ikeja

They also demand a review of the reports of the past constitutional conferences, including the 2014 national conference, for immediate implementation

The south west leaders also call for a preventive measure to avoid a repeat of the destruction and looting of public and private properties in the region during the violent Endsars protests

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi who led the traditional rulers to the meeting, along with Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, called for the restructuring of Nigeria

They warn that Nigeria will be sitting on a time bomb if it fails to restructure, especially with the high level of poverty and unemployment in the region The chief of staff says that federal government is already aware of the level of destruction suffered by the south-west, and that the meeting aims at collating viewpoints that will be submitted to President Buhari for implementation.

