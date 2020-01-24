S/West Govs, FG Reach A Deal On Amotekun

South west states governors have reached a deal with the presidency on the modalities for the operation of the region’s joint security outfit ‘Opearion Amotekun’

They agreed that the governors should put up a legal framework for the operation of the security outfit

The agreement was reached at meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday night

Also at the meeting were the justice minister, Abubakar Malami and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu

Chairman of the South West Governors forum, Rotimi Akeredolu addressing the state house correspondents after the meeting, says they will return to their respective states to establish the legal framework for the operation of Amotekun

The attorney general of the federation told the correspondents that he is on the same page with Akerele on the issue

Governors at the meeting were Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, who is the Chairman of South West Governors forum.

Ogun, Oyo and Lagos State Governors were represented at the meeting by their deputies.

Meanwhile, houses of assembly in the six south west states have resolved to initiate bills to back the establishment of operation Amotekun, a joint security outfit for the region.

Conference of speakers of south west states legislature rising from its security summit in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital, says there is need to compliment the effort of the region’s governors through legislation to give legal strength to the security arrangement.

Chairman of the South West speakers conference, Oloyelogun Bamidele of the Ondo state House of Assembly, explains that the bills are aimed at salvaging region from various security challenges including armed robbery and kidnapping, which had claimed many lives in the recent time

Speaker of the Ogun State house of assembly, Olakunle Oluomo says the state had taken the lead with the passage of the bill for the creation of social orientation and safety corps agency in 2017.

