Rorh Tasks Nigerians On Covid 19

Rorh Tasks Nigerians On Covid 19

Super eagles coach Gernot Rohr has appealed to Nigerians including the fans of the super eagles to remain positive and adhere strictly to all outlined precautions by the government in order to stem the tide of coronavirus pandemic

.

The German coach in his appeal message to football fans amidst growing fear over the outbreak said the virulent virus must not be allowed to stop friendship.

Rohr is regarded as a ‘Friend of Africa’ after coaching clutches of teams on the continent before berthing in Nigeria in 2016.

In his message of solidarity yesterday, the German said covid-19 can be defeated if all Nigerians do the needful.

 

