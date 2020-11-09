Rorh Says Nigeria in Top Form, Ahead Of Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr says his side are mentally prepared ahead of this week’s 2021 Africa cup of nation’s qualifier against Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Friday will make it one year the super eagles last played a match in Nigeria and they ended up winning against Benin republic

Talking of the spectators, no fans will be allowed to attend the match day three 2021 AFCON qualifier because of the covid-19 protocols enforced by the Nigeria government.

Nigeria will book their ticket to the Africa Cup of Nations if they win the games against Sierra Leone.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter