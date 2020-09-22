Rorh invites 25 players for Ivory Coast, Tunisia’s friendly

Nigeria football federation has announced a 25-player roster for the super eagles international friendlies against ivory coast and Tunisia in Austria next month,  an analysis of the roster revealed that three goalkeepers, eight defenders, five midfielders and nine strikers have been summoned for the friendlies by manager Gernot Rohr.

The full squad invited by Rorh, including dele Alampasu,  Matthew Yakubu, Maduka Okoye as goalkeepers.

The defenders are Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Olaoluwa Aina, Jamilu Collins,  Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, and Zaidu Sanusi.

Invited midfielders are Mikel Agu,  Wilfred Ndidi,  Frank Onyeka,  Oghenekaro Etebo and Samson Tijani for forwards, Rorh invited Ahmed Musa,  Alex Iwobi,  Victor Osimhen,  Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze,  Cyril Dessers, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Kalu, and  Chidera Ejuke.

