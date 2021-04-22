Rorh Explains Why He Wants Ighalo Back To Super Eagles

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has said that Odion Ighalo could make a potential return to the Nigerian national team, despite the array of attacking talents in the squad.

Ighalo called time on his Super Eagles career after finishing as the top scorer and helping Nigeria win bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Following his retirement, Victor Osimhen stepped in to replace him, and the Napoli striker has been more than an able replacement.

Osimhen is not the only option available to Rohr, with the likes of Paul Onuachu, Sadiq Umar, Kelechi Iheanacho and Simy Nwankwo showcasing their worth this season.

But despite these options available to Rohr, the german tactician revealed Ighalo could still make a return to the national team.

Speaking in an interview on Elegbete TV, Rorh revealed the players could benefit from the experience of Ighalo to learn, to progress to see his professionalism.

According to Rorh, Ighalo is a great professional, a big example for everybody,and a great goalscorer.

