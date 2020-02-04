via https://youtu.be/UNYwpsfmpvk
ROCK LUNCH GAME (Week Two Participants)
Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com
-
AKAAKATAN (JUNE 12 2017)
Yoruba news programme with a dose of humour by Eniola Sodiya and Idowu Taiwo. via https://youtu.be/MXtzk6J-VvQ Related
-
DAYBREAK SHOW (JAN 04 2018)
“Will payment of salaries by states and local governments will remain a contentious issue in 2018 across Nigeria?” was...
-
ROCK SPORT (NOV 02 2017)
Rock Sport By James Edafe and Taiwo Fabajo via https://youtu.be/ALd-DNDmxoY Related
-
ROCK LUNCH (JAN 05 2018)
Rock Lunch by Sina Alabi via https://youtu.be/jqzfDWcrBCY Related
-
AKAAKATAN MAY 03 2017
Yoruba news programme with a dose of humour by Eniola Sodiya and Idowu Taiwo Related
-
DAYBREAK SHOW (MAY 14 2018)
The aftermath of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congresses and primaries was the topic of discussion on Citizens...
-
AKAAKATAN (DEC 14 2017)
Yoruba news programme with a dose of humour by Eniola Sodiya (Iyalode pedepede) and Idowu Taiwo (Ode Aperan) via...
-
WHO DEY HOUSE (MAR 21 2018)
Pidgin comedy programme by James Edafe and Senayon Nasiru via https://youtu.be/EZUMBusBIPE Related
Listen Live
National News
- Barcelona, Real Madrid Eye Osimhen February 4, 2020
- 14 Students Killed, 40 Injured In Stampede At Kenya Primary School February 4, 2020
- Malawi’s Court Cancels Disputed 2019 Presidential Poll February 4, 2020
- Final Year Varsity Student Drowned February 4, 2020
- NCDC Set Up Centres To Handle Coronavirus February 4, 2020
- Buhari, National Assembly Agree On Security Crisis February 4, 2020