via https://youtu.be/P7nsHglV3TA
ROCK LUNCH GAME (Week Three Participants)
Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com
-
ROCK SPORT (JAN 03 2018)
Rock Sport by James Edafe and Taiwo Fabajo via https://youtu.be/DUpM2QYCb6c Related
-
DAYBREAK SHOW APRIL 12 2017
The role of civil service in governance and anti-corruption war was the topic of discussion on the Citizens Forum...
-
WHO DEY HOUSE MAY 17 2017
Pidgin comedy programme with James Edafe and Senayon Nasiru via https://youtu.be/jzGSF-L0PW8 Related
-
DAYBREAK SHOW (JUNE 27 2017)
Deputy Speaker, Ogun House of Assembly, Prince Olakunle Oluomo and Chairman Ogun House of Assembly Committee on Works, Honourable...
-
WHO DEY HOUSE (JUNE 21 2017)
Pidgin comedy programme by Senayon Nasiru and James Edafe. via https://youtu.be/NAJwt7FWkMs Related
-
WHO DEY HOUSE MAY 01 2017
Pidgin comedy programme with James Edafe and Senayon Nasiru Related
-
WORLD NEWS (NOV 02 2017)
World News by Aghemerio Oaikhenan via https://youtu.be/TjjcbLWV2UM Related
-
WHO DEY HOUSE (JAN 03 2018)
Pidgin comedy programme by James Edafe and Senayon Nasiru via https://youtu.be/RZg_9p4b1ag Related
Listen Live
National News
- Barcelona, Real Madrid Eye Osimhen February 4, 2020
- 14 Students Killed, 40 Injured In Stampede At Kenya Primary School February 4, 2020
- Malawi’s Court Cancels Disputed 2019 Presidential Poll February 4, 2020
- Final Year Varsity Student Drowned February 4, 2020
- NCDC Set Up Centres To Handle Coronavirus February 4, 2020
- Buhari, National Assembly Agree On Security Crisis February 4, 2020