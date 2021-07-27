Robbers Arrested During Operation

Two armed robbery suspects have been arrested during a robbery operation in the industrial town of Agbara in Ogun state

They were arrested during a robbery operation by a gang of armed robbers at area eight of Opic estate, in the town, on Sunday

The arrested suspects are Olanrewaju Sikiru and Olayemi Obisesan

The two suspects told police after their arrest that they came all the way from Oluyole Axis of Ibadan to join other armed robbers in Agbara for the robbery operation

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, says that a police team from Agbara police divisional headquarters, responding to a distress call, engaged the gang of robbers in the estate

According to Oyeyemi, two of the suspected robbers, who were injured during the shoot out, were arrested while others managed to escape with gunshot injuries

He listed items recovered from the suspects as including 18 different phones, two HP laptops, two locally made double barrel guns and a Bajaj motorcycles marked DGB 411 UY.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Robbers Attack Police Patrol, Injure Corporal

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter