Rivers Alleges Plot To Declare Emergency In The State

Rivers state government has alleged that some politicians from the state are plotting to cause confusion in the state by politicizing its Anti-Covid 19 fight

The unnamed politicians, according to the state government, are hatching the plot to compel the presidency to declare a state of emergency in the state

The state information commissioner, Paulinus Nsirima, who raises the alarm in a statement, however, says that all the plots hatched since 2015 for such emergency declaration in the state, has failed

Abuja based politicians from the state, according to him, are politicizing efforts of the state government to enforce the inter-state lockdown direct.

