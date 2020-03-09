Ritualists Behead 84 Year Old Woman

Home Ritualists Behead 84 Year Old Woman

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Suspected ritualists have beheaded 84 year old woman in Akwa Ibom state.

The incident occurred at Ibesit Community in Oruk Anam local government area of the state.

The woman, according to witnesses in the community, was ambushed by the suspects while harvesting crops in her farm.

Spokesman of the state police command, Frederick Nnudem, who confirms the incident, says some suspects had been arrested by the police.

He adds that the head of the woman had been recovered from the prime suspect who is now in police custody

 

READ ALSO]Moves To Flush Out Uncertified Teachers From Classrooms Kicks Off

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account