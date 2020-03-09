Ritualists Behead 84 Year Old Woman

Suspected ritualists have beheaded 84 year old woman in Akwa Ibom state.

The incident occurred at Ibesit Community in Oruk Anam local government area of the state.

The woman, according to witnesses in the community, was ambushed by the suspects while harvesting crops in her farm.

Spokesman of the state police command, Frederick Nnudem, who confirms the incident, says some suspects had been arrested by the police.

He adds that the head of the woman had been recovered from the prime suspect who is now in police custody

