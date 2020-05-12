#RIPOtunba Trends as well-known Nigerian punter dies after tweeting “I do not care to die tomorrow”

#RIPOtunba Trends:

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to mourn a well-known punter identified simply as Otunba.

#RIPOtunba is at the moment the #1 trending matter on the platform after Otunba’s death was announced by his followers solely 5 days after he revealed that his medical doctors had instructed him to take a long rest after he was rushed to the hospital again.

Earlier than his death, Otunba had listed the things he wished to achieve before he dies and his followers say he achieved all of them and even touched the lives of people that by no means met him.

He once tweeted that he does not “care” if he dies “tomorrow” but “before I die, I must impact humanity.”

He was known on Twitter as Bet2win and was well-liked for giving betting tricks to sports activities bettors. He had a huge following, with 10.three million Twitter users keeping up with him.

A close friend and punter claimed that the last time they communicated, he instructed him he was suffering from Ulcer.

 

 

 

 

