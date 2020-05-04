Resident doctors at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, have stopped work to embark on a three-day warning strike

The striking resident doctors are demanding appropriate remuneration and entry-level, new national minimum wage, hazard allowance and life insurance for Covid-19 duties

The Hospital’s resident doctor’s president, Doctor Mutiu Popoola, in a statement says they will review the government’s response to their demands at end of the warning strike

Popoola says that resident doctors in Covid-19 isolation centres will not join the strike because of their patients

The warning strike is kicking off, after the expiration of a 21-day strike notice, followed by another seven days to the state government on the remuneration of resident doctors who risks being exposed to Covid-19

Popoola says the strike is a last resort by resident doctors to compel the state government to meet there over four-year-old demands, without any commitment to their welfare

Calls to the state health Commissioner, Doctor Tomi Coker were not replied.

