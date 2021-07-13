Resident Doctors, Nurses On Indefinite Strike At Fmc, Abeokuta

Resident doctors and nurses at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, have graduated their night duty Boycott to an indefinite full strike.

They had initially embarked on a three day night duty boycott of night duty, which ought to have ended last Friday.

The doctors and nurses embarked on the industrial action, following the latest assault on a doctor, by relatives of a patient who died, while receiving treatment in the hospital.

The major demands of the striking resident doctors and nurses, include the arrest of people who assaulted the doctor in the hospital, the repair of doors leading into the hospital’s wards, and check on the influx of relatives of patients on admission into hospital’s wards.

Spokesman of the hospital, Segun Orisajo, told Rockcity FM that management and heads of departments of the hospital met on Monday to explore ways of ending the strike.

Orisajo says that management is already taking steps to meet the demands of the striking residemt doctors and nurses to return them to wards.

