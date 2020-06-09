Resident Doctors Issue Strike Notice

Resident doctors, nationwide, say they will withdraw their services from public hospitals as from Monday, next week.

National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) says the strike will be joined by its members in covid-19 isolation centres as well as medical officers and house officers.

The association president, Doctor Aliyu Sokomba, who announced the proposed strike warned that it will be total until their demands are met.

Sokomba says they are opting for a total strike following the failure of both federal and state governments to address their demands including salary arrears in some hospitals, poor working conditions and full-fledged residency training programme.

