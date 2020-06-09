Resident Doctors Issue Strike Notice

Home Resident Doctors Issue Strike Notice

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, , 0

Resident doctors, nationwide, say they will withdraw their services from public hospitals as from Monday, next week.

National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) says the strike will be joined by its members in covid-19 isolation centres as well as medical officers and house officers.

The association president, Doctor Aliyu Sokomba, who announced the proposed strike warned that it will be total until their demands are met.

Sokomba says they are opting for a total strike following the failure of both federal and state governments to address their demands including salary arrears in some hospitals, poor working conditions and full-fledged residency training programme.

 

READ ALSO]Tipper Lorry Crushes Two To Death In Ogun

 

 

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
June 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account