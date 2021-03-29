Resident Doctors And Petrol Tanker Drivers Issue Strike Notices

Drivers of petrol tankers are demanding the installation of safety valve in their trucks to reduce the rate of accidents involving petroleum trucks nationwide

Their union, Petroleum Tanker Drivers threaten to withdraw their services as from May 1, if the device is not installed in their trucks

Chairman of PTD, Akanni Oladiti in a statement issued at the end of the union’s executive council in Ibadan, says the safety valve will protect the inflammable content of the trucks from spilling over in case they are involved in an accident

Oladiti says members of the unions are always the first victims of any accident involving petrol tankers in the country

Also, resident doctors have issued April 1 strike notice to compel federal and state governments to meet their demands

The National Association of Resident Doctors warns that the strike will be total and indefinite if the demands are not met by March 31

The demands, according to the union, include the unpaid salaries of all house officers, the implementation of death insurance for the families of 41 resident doctors killed by Covid 19 while attending to patients

They are also seeking an upward review of the hazard allowance of 50 per cent of the consolidated basic salaries of health workers, and the payment of outstanding Covid 19 inducement allowances, especially in the state hospitals

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Resident Doctors Issue Strike Notice

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter