Reps Seek To Strip Buhari of Powers to Forfeit Assets

House of Representatives is considering a bill seeking to deprive the president of powers to order forfeiture of assets.

The bill wants such discretionary powers to be vested in high courts.

The bill, which seeks to amend the currency conversion (freezing order) act 2004, passed the second reading during the Thursday plenary.

Deputy speaker, Ahmed Wase who led the debate on the general principles of the bill argues that such discretionary powers could be abused by the president.

He also says that such powers violated the fundamental human rights in the amended 1999 constitution.

