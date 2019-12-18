Reps Rejects Six Year Single Term For President And Governors

The House Of Representatives has rejected a bill seeking to amend the 1999 constitution to provide for a single term of six years for president and state governors.

The amendment bill also seeks to extend the six year single term to members of the state and national assemblies.

The bill was sponsored by a member, John Ndyegh, who says that the six years single term will reduce political tensions and violence that always accompanied the re-election campaigns and elections.

Members of the house were divided during the debate on the bill.

But majority of members rejected the bill, saying a single term of six years is inadequate for presidents or governors to make meaningful contributions.

When the deputy speaker, Ahmed Wase calls for a voice vote, majority of members voted against it.

The deputy speaker ordered the bill to be stepped down as it failed to scale the second reading in the house.

 

