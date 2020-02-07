REPS Re-Opens LG Autonomy Bill

House of Representatives is again considering a bill seeking a full autonomy for local government as a third tier of government.

The house had twice Okayed the autonomy for the local government, but overturned by majority of the state House of Assembly.

The fresh move is sponsored by a member of the house, Monsur Soro, who says the crafters of the 1999 constitution guarantee financial and administrative autonomy to the local government.

The new bill which passed the second reading during the Thursday plenary, is also seeking a uniform tenure for the elected members of local government nationwide.

 

