Reps Considers Immunity For National Assembly’s Leadership

House of Representatives is considering a bill seeking constitutional immunity for the top presiding officers of the national assembly.

The beneficiary of the bill if passed are the senate president, Deputy Senate President, and the Speaker of the house of Reps and his Deputy.

The bill who has passed the secondary reading during the plenary is part of the ongoing amendment of the amended 1999 constitution by the national assembly.

The constitution at the moment, provides immunity only for the president and state governors and their deputies.

The bill Sponsored by Odebunmi Olusegun was opposed by some of the lawmakers, but most of them voted for it.

READ ALSO]Expert Offers Tips On Extreme Heat

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter