REPS Considers Devolution Of Some Of Federal Powers To States

The House of Representatives is considering a bill seeking to devolve some of the powers of the federal government to the states, in the ongoing amendment of the amended 1999 constitution

The bill which had passed the second reading, seeks to remove power generation, police, public holidays, mineral resources mining and rail transportation from the exclusive list of the constitution

Senator Mohammed Monguno who moved the motion for the consideration of the bill, says if the bill sails through, both federal and states will have powers on the listed items

Monguno who received a massive support from the senators, explains that the new realities in Nigeria requires that the exclusive list of the constitution which vests federal government with absolute powers on several issues needs to be tinker with.

