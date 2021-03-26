Reps Consider Bill To Scrap LG As Tier Of Government

House of representatives is considering a bill seeking to remove local government as a third tier of government from the 1999 constitution

The bill sponsored by a member, Solomon Bob, is part of the ongoing alteration of some clauses in the constitution by the national assembly

The bill seeks to empower the state houses of assembly to create local governments where they are necessary

But local government, if the bill is passed, will cease to be a third tier of government, drawing fund from the federation account

The bill has already passed the first reading in the house The next step is a debate by the house on the general principles of the bill

