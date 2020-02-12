Reports Reveal How Swiss Machines Spy On Several Nations

Home Reports Reveal How Swiss Machines Spy On Several Nations

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

US and German intelligence services secretly gathered the classified communications of governments for decades through secret control of an encryption company, according to reports.

 

The highly-classified programme between the US central intelligence agency (CIA) and Germany’s Bnd federal intelligence service has been detailed in reports by US newspaper, the Washington post, German broadcaster ZDF and Swiss channel SRF.

Swiss Firm, Crypto AG, supplied encoding devices to more than 120 governments from the cold war era up to the 2000s.

But the spies reportedly rigged the devices so they could crack the codes and read the messages and harvested secrets from countries including Iran, India and Pakistan.

In the 1980s, roughly 40% of foreign communications processed by us intelligence officials had been supplied through Crypto’s machines.

Russia and China never trusted the machines, and did not use them.

 

READ ALSO]Bernie Sanders Wins Democrats Primary, May Face Trump

 

 

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account