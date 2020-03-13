Relief In South Sudan As Unity Government Unveils Cabinet

A new cabinet has been announced in South Sudan – a key step in the peace process following years of civil war.

Three weeks ago President Salva Kiir and the Former Rebel leader Riek Machar agreed to form a government – and there had been some concern that disagreements over positions threatened the formation of the government of national unity.

As the new cabinet was announced over state radio many South Sudanese felt a sense of relief.

Many had feared that a failure by the politicians to reach agreement would lead to renewed conflict.

At least 400,000 people died during the country’s six-year civil war.

It has taken a great deal of international pressure to get to this point

The big test now is whether or not they can work together, and build on a peace agreement which at times has looked extremely fragile.

