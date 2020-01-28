Recruitment Into Amotekun To Begin-Akeredolu

Recruitment Into Amotekun To Begin-Akeredolu

Chairman of South West Governors forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, says recruitment is to begin into the region’s joint security outfit, operation Amotekun.

The recruitment process, according to him, has been concluded by the six governors in the region.

The governor’s special adviser on security, Jimoh Dojumo, addressing a news conference in Akure, said the proposed recruitment would be undertaken in each of the six states in the region.

He explained that those recruited would be trained by security experts.

He was silent on the take-off date of the security outfit and its operation modalities.

Last week, Governor Akeredolu clarified that the security outfit had dropped its proposed centralized operational headquarters at Gbongan for operational command in each of the region’s six states.

 

