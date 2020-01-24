Re-Run Poll: Ogun Police Read Riot Act To Politicians

Police have read a riot act to politicians, ahead of Saturday re-run election into the House of Representatives in some polling units in Ogun East.

The re-run poll will hold at ward ten, unit three in Odogbolu, ward five, unit five in Ijebu Ode, and ward eight in Ijebu north east federal constituency.

The state police commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson warns against vote buying, and any attempt to disrupt the polls.

Ebrimson addressing a meeting of stakeholders in Ijebu Ode organized by the independent national electoral commission (INEC), says that police had put in place a strategy to detect vote buying at the polling units.

The police chiefs also says that police will not allow erection of canopy or cluster of people near the polling units.

 

