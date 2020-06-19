Rape: Ogun Asks Parents to Register Teenagers for Family Planning

Ogun State Government has asked parents in the state to enrol their teenage girls who are sexually active for family planning, in order to prevent unwanted pregnancies during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Health commissioner, Doctor Tomi Coker, who made the call in an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta, says the state government is worried over the rising cases of teenage pregnancies, following the prolonged closure of schools due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The commissioner says she expects some hostile reaction to her suggestion, due to religious, and cultural inclinations.

She, however, contends that family planning is safe and the best solution to avoid unwanted pregnancies by sexually active teenage girls.

Coker who also expresses concern over the rising cases of rape during the lockdown, urges parents to encourage their teenage girls and mothers, to visit the teenage units of the primary health care centres in the state, for counselling from health professionals.

She also urges parents to engage their teenage girls now out of schools in productive activities to prevent them from turning to sex as recreation

