Rangers To Extend Balogun’s Contract

Nigeria international Leon Balogun’s contract with Scottish Giants, Rangers is set to be extended by the club soon.

This is according to Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, who is keen on keeping Balogun at the club for next season.

Gerrad confirmed that Balogun is close to triggering an extension in his contract.



The former Brighton Hove and Albion player has made 22 appearances across all competitions for rangers this campaign.



Balogun signed for rangers from english club Wigan Athletic in July 2020 on a one-year contract, with an option in the club’s favour to extend for a further year.

