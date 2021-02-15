Ramat Receives Super Falcons’ Call Up

Ramat Abdulkareem has been handed her maiden Nigeria call-up ahead of the Turkish women’s cup in Alanya, according to goal.com 

four players – all foreign-based – have withdrawn from the 23-player roster released by the Nigeria Football Federation on Thursday.

Among those four, are two midfielders – SlBenfica’s Christy Ucheibeand Eskilstuna United’s NgoziOkobi-Okeoghene, who pulled out for varying reasons.

With the setback, head coach randy Waldrum, who is racing against time to secure replacements, has now turned to the Adana Idmanyurduspor midfielder, after her exploits in the Turkish league.

Abdulkareem, who was born in Okenebut raised in Kaduna, had previously earned call-ups for 2014 under 17 women’s world cup in Costa Rica and later the 2016 U20 women’s world cup in Papua New Guinea.

