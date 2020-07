A heavy rainstorm has killed one person and destroyed several houses, including public facilities, in parts of Alade Idanre in Ondo state.

Several electricity poles were also pulled down during the heavy rainstorm.

Areas mostly affected included Oke Ibukun and police station road.

One of the buildings, which collapsed, had an aged woman in it who died before a rescue could get to her.

