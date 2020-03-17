Public Varsities Non Academic Senior Staff Join ASUU In Rejecting IPPIS

Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has joined the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in rejecting the payment of their salaries through the Integrated Personnel and Information System (IPPIS).

The association had backed the IPPIS platform, but changed its mind after its members in federal universities received their February salaries.

SSANU in a statement by its spokesman, Abdul-Sobir Salam, says it is rejecting IPPIS because it failed to implement all the peculiarities it agreed with the presidency before asking its members to enrol into IPPIS.

The association asks the presidency to stop paying salaries of its members through IPPIS, and revert to the previous platform used in paying them uptill January, 2020.

It however, rejects the payment platform introduced by ASUU, the university transparency and accountability solution (UTAS).

 

