PTF Worried Over Nigeria’s Covid-19 Testing

Presidential task force on Covid-19 (PTF) has said that Nigeria still have no cause to jubilate, despite the declining rate of infection by the virus in the past weeks

The task force says inadequate testing by most of the states, gave no cause to celebrate that the virus is going away

Director-General of Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC), Doctor Chikwe Iheakweazu, says that only Abuja, as well as, Lagos and Kano states, are engaging in mass testing for the virus

Ihekweazu identified nine states where the testing is far below expectation as Taraba, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Kebbi, Zamfara, Jigawa, and Yobe

The nine states, according to NCDC director general, could not be vouched for by PTF on the level of infection in the area

As at now, Ihekweazu says that PTF had released n1 billion to 32 states to increase their response to Covid-19

Nigeria as at now has the capacity to conduct 10,000 Covid-19 tests daily, but it has so far tested 480,874 tests, still far below the projected two million

Meanwhile, Nigeria recorded 195 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Monday, from Abuja and 10 states

Enugu tops the list on new infections on Monday with 51 cases, followed by Gombe with 40 and Lagos with 39

Also, plateau state has 23 cases, Abuja (15), Rivers (12), Kaduna (8), Ondo (3), Bauchi (2), while only one was recorded in Ogun and Edo states

As at Monday, Nigeria’s total case of the virus had increased to 57,437, out of which 1,100 had died, while 480,674 had been treated and discharged

Also, a total of 7,663 Covid-19 patients are still Receiving treatment nationwide

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter