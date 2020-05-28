PTF Seeks More Beds at Isolation Centres for New Covid-19 Cases

There is growing anxiety as Nigeria on Wednesday recorded its highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in a single day, since the outbreak of the virus in the country last February

The new 389 new cases recorded on Wednesday, according to the Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC), had pushed Nigeria’s total to 8,733

Also, Kogi state which had prided itself as Covid-19 free recorded its first confirmed cases on Wednesday

Out of the fresh 389 cases, Lagos is again in clear lead of other states, as it recorded 256 new cases, Katsina (23), Rivers (22), Kano (14), Adamawa and Akwa Ibom (11 each), and seven in Kaduna

Other states such as Gombe, plateau, Abia, Delta, Niger, Kogi and Oyo recorded two cases each, while one case each was recorded by Ogun, Imo, Borno, and Anambra states

Four new Covid-19 patients’ deaths were also recorded on Wednesday, rating the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 254

The number of patients who survived treatment at the various isolation and treatment centres also rose to 2,501

Again, presidential Covid-19 task force has cried out that the available bed spaces in isolation and treatment centres, could no longer cope with the rising number of new confirmed cases

Health minister of state, Doctor Adeleke Mamora says there is an urgent need by the state governments to expand their existing isolation centres, and create new ones to cope with the envisaged new cases

Mamora speaking at the daily Covid-19 media briefing in Abuja expresses concern that only five of the 36 states and Abuja had met the required 300-bed space, while 31 others had less than 100-bed spaces in their centres

He adds that there are only 5,324-bed spaces in 112 Covid-19 isolation and treatment centres nationwide

The minister says that PTF is worried that the rising number of confirmed Covid-19 cases could cripple the capacity of Nigeria’s health system.

