PTF Gives Ogun Pass Mark In Covid-19 Management

Presidential task force on covid-19 has asked other state governments to copy from Ogun State on how to manage the pandemic.

The task force said covid-19 intervention by Ogun State is exemplary.

It promises to ensure that the state government is adequately reimbursed for the fund it spent in providing infrastructure to manage covid-19 in the state.

The executive director of national primary healthcare development agency, Doctor Faisal Shuaib, made the pledge while leading a team of the task force on a courtesy visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun at the governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta on Wednesday.

He promises that covid-19 fund, due to Ogun State will be remitted to the state government to further strengthen its structures for fighting covid-19.

Ogun State, according to him is innovating with technology in its intervention in covid-19 pandemic, while acknowledging the governor for bringing in his private sector experience into tackling the spread of the virus.

Governor Abiodun says that his administration is committed to the health sector and prides itself as the first in the country to introduce life insurance for the health workers.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter