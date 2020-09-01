PTF Dismisses Claim Nigeria Is Flattening Covid-19 Curve

The presidential Covid-19 task force (PTF) has dismissed the belief in some quarters that Nigeria is flattening the curve of Covid-19 spread, due to the low infection rates in the past days

Health minister, Doctor Osagie Ehanire, explains that Nigeria’s Covid-19 curve is not yet flattening, due to low testing of people for the virus by several state governments

Ehanire speaking at the PTF Covid-19 update briefing in Abuja, says that a ministerial advisory committee is to be set up to begin examining the development

According to him, the Covid-19 testing target of # is two million Nigerians, while only 403,407, mostly volunteers, had so far been tested for the virus

For instance, the minister says that Lagos state tested over 35,000 people in July, and 20,000 in august, while Kano state which tested 23,000 in July tested only 4,000 in august

Meanwhile, only 143 confirmed Covid-19 cases were recorded nationwide on Monday, with plateau state having the highest for the sixth day running

Plateau state led Monday infection rate chart with 35 cases, followed by Kaduna (21), Lagos 919), Abuja (13), Ebonyi (9), while Adamawa, Enugu and Katsina recorded seven each

Also Edo state recorded six cases, Katsina (5), Osun (3), Anambra, Kano, Ogun and Niger ( 2 each), while one each was recorded in Benue, Borno and Sokoto states

The total Nigeria’s confirmed Covid-19 cases rose to 54 thousand and eight as at Monday, according to Nigeria centre for disease control

Out of the confirmed cases, 41,638 had been discharged, while one thousand and 13 had died

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter