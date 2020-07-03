PTF Asks Nigerians to Brace For Fresh Surge in Covid-19 Cases

PTF Asks Nigerians to Brace For Fresh Surge in Covid-19 Cases

NEWS

Presidential Covid-19 task force (PTF) has asked Nigerians to be ready for a further rise in new Covid-19 infections, following the ease of lockdown

It also warns medical directors of tertiary hospitals against rejecting patients rushed to their hospitals, and improvised for their urgent treatment to save lives

Health minister, Doctor Osagie Ehanire, speaking at the PTF daily Covid-19 media briefing in Abuja, also warns Nigerians against indiscriminate travel, despite the lifting of the inter-state travel ban

The minister advises state governments to create new bed spaces in their isolation centres, as well as increase centres for collection of samples, and improve the logistics for delivering the samples to a designated laboratory for quick analysis

According to the minister, Covid-19 statistics by PTF indicates that the majority of those infected are those below the age of 50 years, while most of those killed by the virus are people aged above 50 years.

 

