Protests In Iraq After 50 Die In Covid Ward Explosion

More than 50 people have died, after a fire in a coronavirus isolation ward at a hospital in the Iraqi city of Nasiriya.

Angry relatives of the victims have been protesting outside the facility.

The cause of the fire at the Al-Hussein hospital is unclear, but reports said it began after an oxygen tank exploded.

Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has ordered the arrest of the head of the hospital.

A health official said that at least 63 people were inside when the fire began. In April, an exploding oxygen tank started a fire that killed at least 82 people and injured 110 at a hospital in the capital Baghdad. Health minister Hassan Al-Tamimi resigned after that fire.

