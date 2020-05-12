Probe Of E-Money:

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the probe of the Chairman, 5 Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, over his flamboyant way of life and flagrant abuse of police escort.

Okonkwo, who’s the brother to the musician, Kingsley Okonkwo aka K-Cee, was stated to have drawn the ire of the police boss for using policemen like home servants.

An order, it was learnt, was instantly issued to the Lagos State Police Command to withdraw the six policemen connected to E-Money.

A top police officer stated:

“We received a signal from the Force headquarters on Monday that the police detail of music executive, E-Money, be instantly withdrawn and an investigation into the man be launched.

“The IG was surprised that policemen were attached to him in the first place and were being used as domestic servants, carrying umbrellas, opening doorways, and doing menial jobs for him.

“The policemen have been found to be connected to B Operations at the command headquarters and not MOPOL which is the same old practice. So, we have withdrawn his policemen and we are inviting him for questioning. The policemen will even be interrogated.”

E-Money, who additionally claims to be a clearing and forwarding agent, is known for his flamboyant way of life.

He boasts of two Rolls Royce, two Mercedes Benz G Wagons and different Sports Utility Vehicles value billions of naira.

The socialite is commonly seen on social media shaking fingers with Very Vital Individuals including governors, senators, monarchs, ministers, and different top government officials.

When contacted on the phone, an associate of E-Money, Chidozie Dike, stated he was not aware of the development and he believed it was not true.

“I’m not aware and I don’t think this is true,” Dike stated.

